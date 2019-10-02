Golden Tate disputes Percy Harvin’s account of Super Bowl week fight

Getty Images

Golden Tate thinks Percy Harvin is fake news.

On the same day that Harvin’s account of a Super Bowl week fight with Tate emerged, Tate disputed it.

“What went down is 100% false,” Tate tweeted in response to a story based on Harvin’s claim that he punched Tate and that Tate ended up in a trash can when both played for the Seahawks. “No punches thrown in the altercation and lastly that mark under my eye was there well before the day before the Super Bowl. And you can google to fact check that. Thanks dudes! Still huge fan of PH wish him nothing but health!”

Former Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril discussed the altercation earlier today on KJR in Seattle. It sounds like Avril’s account matches Harvin’s more closely than it matches Tate’s, although Avril said that Harvin “tried to fluff it up.”

“Everything he just said is a fact,” Avril said after listening to Harvin’s account, adding that Harvin did indeed “coldcock” Tate. Avril said that Tate saw the punch coming, and that it “caught him flush in the eye,” and that Harvin then scuffled with Tate before picking him up and dumping him into a trash can.