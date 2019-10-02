Jaguars owner says team has no plans to trade Jalen Ramsey

Getty Images

The Jaguars have not plans to trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey, owner Shad Khan said Wednesday.

Ramsey requested a trade after a Week Two game against the Texans, but the Jaguars reportedly have turned down two first-round draft picks for him.

“Obviously, football is a team sport, and I’m sensitive to what individual insight or viewpoint or requests [there] might be,” Khan told Mark Long of the Associated Press. “But we have to do the right thing for the team. We value the values Jalen adds to us, to the Jaguars. I think we value him highly. We’re still looking at what is the right thing for the Jaguars, and I think right now the best thing is to have him be part of the team.”

Ramsey had a heated exchange with coach Doug Marrone on the sideline during the Sept. 15 loss to the Texans. Afterward, he met with vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin, which elicited the trade request.

Ramsey said on a podcast a few days later that “some disrespectful things were said on their end that made me definitely walk out and call my agent.”

The team wants to repair the relationship, and to that end, Khan said he has met with Ramsey.

“I think my relationship with him is pretty good,” Khan told Long. “This is not a request from me or a viewpoint from me. I have no issue, obviously. I’d love for him to be part of the Jaguars.”

Ramsey, under contract through the 2020 season, missed his fifth consecutive practice Wednesday. He missed one for the flu, two for a back injury and two for the birth of his second child.

He flew to Denver but did not play against the Broncos on Sunday, the first game he has missed in four seasons. The Jaguars won anyway, and now, with a 2-2 record, they are tied with the other three teams in the AFC South.

“Obviously, we’re turning the season around, and I think he can help the team,” Khan said.