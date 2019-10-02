Jalen Ramsey won’t practice Wednesday, due to back injury

Getty Images

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey still wants to be traded. And he still won’t be practicing.

The Jaguars have announced that Ramsey won’t practice on Wednesday, due to his lingering back problem.

The Jaguars have taken the high road with Ramsey. Although they don’t want to trade him, they’re not playing hardball will him, in the apparent hopes that Ramsey eventually will realize that he’s not going to be traded during the season, and that he’ll choose to help the Jaguars win more games and potentially nail down a playoff berth.

The Jaguars reportedly have turned down a trade offer consisting of two first-round draft picks for Ramsey. The trade deadline arrives in 27 days.

The 2-2 Jaguars face the 2-2 Panthers in Charlotte on Sunday.