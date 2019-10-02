Jay Gruden on QB plan: “We don’t have one”

Getty Images

Some days, the jokes, they write themselves.

Washington coach Jay Gruden was asked on a conference call Wednesday about the team’s plan at quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

“We don’t have one right now,” he replied, via Nora Princiotti of the Boston Globe.

While that could be an organizational motto around his place, the mundane reality is that they have a quandary.

Between Case Keenum being injured and benched last weekend, and rookie Dwayne Haskins looking something other than ready, and the return to health of safe option Colt McCoy, there is no easy answer.

Gruden will likely make one later this week. Whether it helps, or whether the organization has a plan at all, remains to be seen.