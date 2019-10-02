Joey Slye named NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Panthers brought Joey Slye in as a camp leg, but he quickly became more than that.

Slye was named NFC special teams player of the week, for his role in the Panthers’ 16-10 win over the Texans.

Slye hit all three of his field goals, including a 55-yarder.

For the season, he’s 10-of-11 on field goals (including 4-of-5 from 50 yards or longer), and has hit all of his extra points.

Not bad for a guy who was considered a temporary fill-in for an injured Graham Gano during his training camp injury issues. But when Gano was placed on IR, Slye has proven to be more than capable as a fill-in.