Josh Lambo kicks his way to AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Jaguars needed Josh Lambo to make a 33-yard field goal at the wire to cap a comeback win over the Broncos last Sunday and Lambo came through.

Lambo’s kick lifted the Jaguars to a 26-24 win and a 2-2 record on the season. It was the fourth field goal of the day for Lambo and he also made both of his extra points to account for more than half of Jacksonville’s points in the win.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Lambo has been named the AFC’s special teams player of the week in recognition of that outing. It’s the first time that Lambo has been so honored in his two-plus seasons with the team.

Lambo is now 10-of-10 on field goals and 6-of-6 on extra points so far this season.