Kaare Vedvik declines Patriots’ workout offer to concentrate on punting

Getty Images

The Patriots worked out five kickers Wednesday. They asked another to participate.

Kaare Vedvik turned them down, Mike Garafolo of the NFL reports.

Vedvik is concentrating on punting and kicking off, his agent, John Perla, told Garafolo.

The Vikings traded a fifth-round choice to the Ravens to acquire Vedvik. But he went only 1-for-4 in two preseason games, losing the job to Dan Bailey.

The Jets signed Vedvik after the Vikings cut him.

He lasted one game with the Jets, missing an extra point and a 45-yard field goal in a 17-16 loss to the Bills.

So Vedvik has made a career decision to concentrate on punting now.