Lamar Jackson ready for “crazy” Steeler Nation

Lamar Jackson will face the Steelers for his first time as the Ravens’ starting quarterback on Sunday, and he’s expecting quite a reception in Pittsburgh.

“I know it’s going to be crazy. Steelers Nation is going to be pumped for the game. We’re going to have our Flock Nation in the building. It’s going to be a good rivalry. I’m ready,” Jackson said.

Asked about the absence of Ben Roethlisberger, Jackson said both the Ravens and the Steelers have changed significantly since they last played, but the rivalry remains a fierce one.

“It’s going to be pretty crazy. No Ben, a whole new team, new era. We’ve just got to get ready for it,” Jackson said.

With the Ravens at 2-2 and the Steelers at 1-3 and both teams in the unfamiliar position of looking up at the Browns in the standings, it’s a big game on Sunday. Jackson is ready for it.