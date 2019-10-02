Michael Gallup practicing today; La’el Collins, Tyron Smith aren’t

Getty Images

The Cowboys missed Michael Gallup the past two games. They hope to have him back this week.

A day after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave the receiver a chance to play this week, Gallup returned to practice Wednesday.

“He’s done a great job with his rehab,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said before practice. “He might be limited, but he’s certainly done a good job, so we’ll see what he’s able to do.”

Gallup made 13 catches for 226 yards in the first two games before undergoing surgery on his meniscus. He was expected to miss a month.

“Michael’s just a really impactful player,” Garrett said. “We throw him the ball and good things happen. He’s demonstrated that he can win short, medium and deep, and when they cover him with one guy, there’s a good chance of him winning on that. He’s proven that fairly consistently over certainly the start of the season and the latter part of last season, so that’s a weapon. We feel good about the guys we’ve been playing in his absence, though. Obviously Devin Smith came up big, made some big plays for us when he’s had opportunities. Coop [Amari Cooper] has been really good week in, week out. Randall Cobb has been an impactful player. So we really like all those guys. But certainly Michael has done a lot of really good things for us. He’s made a lot of plays.”

Left tackle Tyron Smith‘s high-ankle sprain will keep him out of practice, and right tackle La'el Collins reported a back injury early this week, so he’s out Tuesday, too. That leaves Cam Fleming to practice at left tackle. Left guard Connor Williams will move out to right tackle, and Xavier Su'a-Filo will practice at left guard.

Right guard Zack Martin is expected to get limited work with his back issue still bothering him.

Garrett said if DeMarcus Lawrence practices, the defensive end won’t have a full practice, but Garrett did not indicate what Lawrence’s injury is.