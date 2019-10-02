Mike Vrabel: I should have taken the points on Sunday

Getty Images

The Titans were never seriously challenged by the Falcons in a 24-10 road win in Week Four, but their head coach left the door open for a comeback a little longer than necessary.

Mike Vrabel opted to go for it on 4th-and-1 from the Falcons’ 10-yard-line with just over 13 minutes left to play in the game and the Titans up by 14 points. Derrick Henry was stopped for a two-yard loss, which meant it remained a two-score game that was theoretically in reach of the Falcons.

Atlanta couldn’t take advantage, but Vrabel said in hindsight that it would have been wiser to take the points in that spot.

“Given the opportunity, I think probably the proper decision — not knowing if you’re going to get it — is to go up three scores,” Vrabel said. “That’s how it goes. [You] make a decision that is decisive. I always think we’re going to get it when we go for it. If I get the chance to do it again, like everybody else, just be better and go up three scores. I just wanted to put the game away.”

Vrabel’s defense helped put the game away by forcing a turnover on downs after the Falcons ran six minutes off the clock on their next drive, but the outcome didn’t overshadow a faulty process for the head coach.