Nick Chubb is the AFC offensive player of the week

October 2, 2019
The aftermath of the Browns’ win over the Ravens in Week Four has been filled with arguments about whether Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey choked Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham during an in-game scuffle.

That’s overshadowed the plays that actually decided who won or lost the game. Chief among those plays were Browns running back Nick Chubb‘s three second half touchdown runs.

Chubb scored twice in the third quarter as the Browns built a two-touchdown lead and then broke free for an 88-yard score in the fourth quarter that helped put the icing on the cake for Cleveland. Chubb finished the day with 20 carries for 165 yards.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Chubb has been named the AFC’s offensive player of the week in recognition of that effort. It’s the first time he’s taken home the award.

  2. Should have been Fournette. He didn’t have to pound in 2 gimme TDs, because his QB is making successful TD throws as a 6th round rookie.

  5. I was hoping the Giants went Chubb/Chubb in that draft.

    Barkley is unreal. Not even remotely complaining. But passing on a pass rusher (didn’t like Darnold, still don’t) when the back of the first round had so many promising backs. Michel and Chubb are both really good with a chance to be great.

    Glad to see the Chubsters do well. Hope Denver’s gets healthy (Saquan too) and Cleveland’s stays healthy. Hate injuries, even with mortal enemies (Dallas and Philly).

  6. PS: If you didn’t see what Barkley did last year with an immobile QB, hurt WR’s, no Oline, then please don’t tell me Chubb is in that league. Yes, he has a chance to be great. Barkley already is.

    You had to watch every game of a losing team, with 8 or 9 in the box, no blocking and Barkley was worth the price of admission and then some. And I’m a SERIOUS Chubb fan.

    I mentioned above I wanted both Chubbs in the draft vs Barkley and whoever was available for the Giants (turned out they would have had to trade up).

  8. Yes, he has a chance to be great. Barkley already is.
    ——————————————————

    Barkley already is on the sidelines because he can’t stay healthy.. FIFY

