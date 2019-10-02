Packers claim Tim Williams off waivers

Getty Images

The Packers signed former Ravens linebacker Za'Darius Smith as a free agent this offseason and they claimed one of his Baltimore teammates off of waivers on Wednesday.

The Packers claimed linebacker Tim Williams a day after the Ravens cut the 2017 third-round pick. The Packers waived tight end Evan Baylis in a corresponding move.

Williams appeared in 19 games for the Ravens since arriving in the draft and played in all four games this season. He has 18 tackles and two sacks over the course of his career.

The Packers practiced without reserve linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Wednesday because of a shoulder injury. Williams will join first-round pick Rashan Gary as depth behind Za’Darius and Preston Smith on the edges of the Green Bay defense.