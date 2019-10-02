Panthers claim Caleb Benenoch off waivers

Getty Images

The Panthers added an offensive tackle off of waivers on Wednesday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team has claimed Caleb Benenoch. Benenoch was dropped by the Patriots on Tuesday.

The move comes at a moment when the Panthers are dealing with injuries on the offensive line. Greg Little stepped in as the starting left tackle last weekend with Daryl Williams moving to right guard in place of the injured Trai Turner. Turner did not practice on Wednesday because of an ankle injury and Little joined him on the sideline.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Little is in the concussion protocol, which marks his second time in the protocol this year. He missed the first two games with another concussion, so the Panthers may need to do some more shuffling against the Jaguars this weekend.