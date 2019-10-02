Percy Harvin: “There’s not a game that I played in that I wasn’t high”

Getty Images

Ten years ago, Vikings receiver Percy Harvin was on his way to winning the NFL offensive rookie of the year award. During that season and all others in which he played, Harvin regularly smoked marijuana.

“There’s not a game that I played in that I wasn’t high,” Harvin tells Master Tesfatsion of BleacherReport.com.

Harvin smoked marijuana to deal with anxiety and migraines. He said that he had been prescribed multiple different medications, and that the only thing that made him feel better was marijuana.

Harvin also sheds light on his Super Bowl week fight with Seahawks receiver Golden Tate. Harvin, who had been traded to Seattle before the season but who had missed much of the year with a hip inury, took issue with something Tate had said about Harvin during one of the various media availabilities that happen before the championship game. So Harvin confronted Tate in the locker room and punched Tate into a trash can, only 10 minutes before the team photo.

Harvin’s admission of marijuana use isn’t surprising. Plenty of players use it, even as the NFL clings for collective bargaining purposes to its outdated ban on a substance that is legal in plenty of states for recreational use, and plenty more for medical use.