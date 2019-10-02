Rams-Seahawks may not be seen by Dish Network and Sling TV customers

Getty Images

A great Thursday Night Football game is coming. And millions may miss it.

As noted by John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, the Ram-Seahawks game on FOX and NFL Network will be blacked out for Dish Network and Sling TV subscribers if FOX and Dish don’t have a deal in place by Thursday nigt.

Last week’s Eagles-Packers game was televised on NFL Network for Dish Network subscribers. This week, however, NFL Network apparently won’t make the game available to Dish Network absent a FOX deal.

Per Ourand, Amazon will place no restrictions on the game. Thus, Dish Network or Sling TV customers who would otherwise be SOL can get the game via an Amazon Prime subscription — which typically can be canceled within 30 days after activation to avoid the annual fee.

Not that I’m encouraging anyone to sign up for Amazon Prime on Thursday with the intent to cancel the subscription the next day.