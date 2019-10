Getty Images

The Ravens brought back a familiar face to fill in on defense.

The team announced they had re-signed linebacker Josh Bynes.

He replaces former third-rounder Tim Williams, who was released yesterday.

Bynes spent his first three years with the Ravens (2011-13). He was with the Cardinals last year, finishing the season on IR because of a thumb injury. He has 3.5 career sacks in his eight seasons.