Report: Vikings have no plans to trade Stefon Diggs

Getty Images

In 2013, the Vikings had no intent to trade Percy Harvin. In 2019, the Vikings have no plans to trade Stefon Diggs.

So. Yeah.

Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com reports that the Vikings have no plans to trade Diggs. The speculation, which began last week, reached a fever pitch on Wednesday when Diggs missed practice for reasons unrelated to injury.

The Vikings are thin at the receiver position, but as we pointed out last week, Diggs is a luxury the team can’t afford — especially since they’re not using him.

Diggs quietly had seven catches for 108 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Bears, more than doubling his output in the three prior games in each category. Still, Minnesota has become a run-based, pass-challenged offense. It arguably makes sense to flip Diggs for draft picks or help at other positions.

The fact that they reportedly have no plans to trade him, if 2013 is any guide, should be the first clue that it’s coming at some point between now and October 29.