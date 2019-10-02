Roquan Smith will practice on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Bears haven’t said much of anything about the reason why linebacker Roquan Smith did not play against the Vikings last Sunday beyond that it was a personal matter, but the issue may not be one that impacts his readiness for their Week Five game against the Raiders in London.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy continued to call Smith’s issues personal and private at a Wednesday press conference, but he did reveal that Smith will be a full participant in practice as the team starts preparations to face Oakland. When it comes to playing in the game, Nagy was less certain.

“We’ll see,” Nagy said.

Last Sunday’s game was the first that Smith has missed since the Bears made him a first-round pick in 2018. He had 24 tackles over the first three weeks of the season.