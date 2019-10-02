Russell Wilson: Will Dissly “going to be a star tight end for a long time”

AP

The Seahawks believed they were getting the best blocking tight end in the 2018 NFL Draft when they selected Will Dissly in the fourth round a season ago. What’s they’ve seen out of Dissly so far makes them believe his ceiling is far higher than just a good blocker.

Dissly had a team-high seven receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s 27-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The touchdown was Dissly’s fourth of the season, which ties him with seven others for the most receiving touchdowns in the league through the first month of the season.

“He’s a special player,” quarterback Russell Wilson said on Tuesday. “I’m hoping he continues where he’s heading because he’s going to be a star tight end for a long time in this league and hopefully with the Seattle Seahawks for a long time.”

Dissly was a defensive tackle at the University of Washington until his junior season before converting to tight end. He caught just 25 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns in his two seasons as a tight end for the Huskies. Dissly already has 27 receptions for 337 yards and six touchdowns in eight career games for Seattle. His 19 catches for 181 yards and four touchdowns this year come on the heels of a torn patella tendon that ended his rookie season after just four games.

“I think last year starting off in training camp I really noticed how good Dissly really was,” Wilson said. “And then we hit the regular season and we go to Denver and he goes off and I’m like ‘man, this guy is really good.’ After I watched the film I’m like ‘man, he’s like getting open, he’s physical, he can catch.’ Then we go to Chicago and he makes some great plays.

“He’s a great teammate. He really wants to do anything to help his teammates, whether it’s blocking, catching, doing anything he does. He’s just got the right attitude about everything and I really love that about him. I really love working with him every day.”