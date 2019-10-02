Sam Darnold back on the practice field

Getty Images

While Jets quarterback Sam Darnold waits for his spleen to tell him what it’s going to do, he might as well practice.

Via Brian Costello of the New York Post, Darnold returned to the practice field Wednesday, and coach Adam Gase said they would “see how it goes.”

Gase said they were considering Darnold day-to-day, and would potentially push the decision until Sunday, just before their game against the Eagles. He hasn’t been cleared for contact yet.

Darnold will undergo more tests with actual doctors Friday, which will probably be a more realistic time frame for knowing whether he’s going to be able to return, after missing the last two games after coming down with mononucleosis.