Shaq Barrett misses Wednesday practice with groin injury

Buccaneers pass rusher Shaq Barrett has become a disruptive force in 2019, generating nine sacks in four games. His availability for the team’s fifth game is in question.

Barrett missed practice on Wednesday with a groin injury. He was listed as having a groin injury in Week Three, with a limited practice Wednesday, full practice Thursday, and no practice on Friday (due in part to rest). He had no injury designation that week, and Barrett didn’t appear on the injury report in Week Four.

It bears watching the injury report closely as the Week Five showdown with the Saints approaches. If he can’t play, it will be much harder to the Bucs to win in New Orleans.

The good news for the Bucs is that linebacker Devin White returned to practice on a limited basis. It was his first practice since suffering a knee injury in Week Two against the Panthers.

Also not practicing on Wednesday for the Buccaneers were receiver Chris Godwin (hip), tackle Demar Dotson (calf), center Ryan Jensen (back), receiver Breshad Perriman (hamstring), and linebacker Jack Cichy (elbow).

Limited in practice were defensive lineman Vita Vea (neck), linebacker Devin White (knee), and cornerback Jamel Dean (elbow).