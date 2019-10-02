Should the Broncos listen to offers for Von Miller and other veterans?

Getty Images

As the Broncos rocket toward three straight losing seasons for the first time since 1970-72, it could be time to consider building for the future.

In other words, it could be time to tank.

And here’s one way to grease the skids toward earning one of the top picks in the draft: Listen to offers for linebacker Von Miller, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and/or receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

Denver’s 0-4 start to the season based on the next four games (at Chargers, Titans, Chiefs, at Colts) could become 2-6 or 1-7 or even 0-8. Two days after that eighth game, the trade window closes. If/when (when) it’s clear that the Broncos have no chance to make it to the playoffs, why not consider dumping salaries and obtaining draft picks for players who likely won’t be around by the time what has become a disaster in Denver turns competitive again?

The most valuable asset is Super Bowl 50’s Most Valuable Player. Von Miller, who turned 30 earlier this year, is signed through 2021 at salaries of $17 million this year, $17.5 million next year, and $17.5 million in the final year of his deal. As the market currently goes, that’s a fairly attractive price for a guy who may still be able to do plenty of damage in the right defense. Maybe there’s a contender that would give up a pair of first-round picks for him.

Of course, G.M. John Elway may not be interested in compiling future draft picks if there’s any risk that he won’t be there to use them. (His status remains unclear, especially with no owner in place.) It nevertheless may be in the best interests of the franchise to explore the benefits of shedding cap dollars, adding draft picks, and folding the tents on 2019 in the hopes of a better 2020 and beyond.