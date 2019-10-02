Stefon Diggs doesn’t practice for non-injury reasons

Getty Images

A frustrating start to the 2019 season for Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs now includes an absence from Wednesday’s practice.

The Vikings listed Diggs as a non-participant in practice. The explanation given by the team was that it was not injury related, but there’s no other word on why he was out and what his outlook is for the rest of the week.

Diggs had six catches on 12 targets for 101 yards through the first three weeks of the season and set new 2019 highs with seven catches for 108 yards in last Sunday’s loss to the Bears. He lost a fumble against Chicago, however, and has two lost fumbles on the season.

Safety Anthony Harris also missed practice, although he was absent due to a quad injury. Offensive lineman Josh Kline (concussion), linebacker Kentrell Brothers (wrist, hamstring), center Garrett Bradbury (shoulder) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (elbow, groin) were all limited.