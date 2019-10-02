Tyreek Hill, Damien Williams set to practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill appears to be inching closer to a return to the Chiefs lineup.

Hill has been out since injuring his clavicle in the first game of the season, but he’s progressed enough to make it back to the practice field. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid didn’t say how much work Hill would do in practice, but any work with the rest of the team is a positive development for the Kansas City offense.

That’s also true for running back Damien Williams, who has missed the last two games with a knee injury. Darrel Williams and LeSean McCoy have kept the offense going with Williams out of the lineup, but would likely see their playing time drop if he gets the green light to play against the Colts.

Reid didn’t comment on the likelihood that Williams or Hill will make their return to game action this weekend, but the injury reports issued over the next few days should provide some hints about how things play out come Sunday.