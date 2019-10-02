Washington promotes Cam Sims to active roster

Getty Images

Washington promoted receiver Cam Sims from the practice squad Wednesday, the team announced.

Sims, 23, went undrafted out of Alabama in 2018. He caught five passes for 131 yards in the preseason, making the team’s 53-player roster as a rookie.

But on his first NFL snap, a kickoff return in the season opener, Sims was carted off with a high ankle sprain. He spent the rest of 2018 on injured reserve.

Washington waived him out of the 2019 preseason and re-signed him to its practice squad.

In 23 games at Alabama, Sims had 41 catches for 467 yards and two touchdowns.

Washington also announced the addition of receiver Darvin Kidsy to the practice squad, taking Sims’ spot.