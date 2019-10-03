49ers put Jalen Hurd, Jason Verrett on injured reserve

Getty Images

49ers rookie wide receiver Jalen Hurd has not played in the regular season because of a back injury and it will be quite some time before he makes his debut for the team.

The 49ers announced on Thursday that they have placed Hurd on injured reserve. Cornerback Jason Verrett also landed on the list. Verrett dealt with an ankle injury at the start of the year, but he played in their Week Three win over the Steelers.

One of the empty roster spots was filled by cornerback Dontae Johnson. Johnson was a 2014 fourth-round pick by the Niners and spent four seasons with the team. He’s bounced around the league since leaving and returned to the 49ers this offseason, but failed to make the team out of the summer.

Another veteran who was among the team’s final cuts is also expected back. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports the team is signing wide receiver Jordan Matthews.

Matthews signed with the Niners as a free agent in March, but failed to make it through final cuts at the end of the summer. Matthews had 20 catches for 300 yards for the Eagles last season in what was also a return engagement as Matthews spent three years with the Eagles before spending the 2017 season with the Bills.