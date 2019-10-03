Adam Gase: It’s all about the test results with Sam Darnold

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold practiced on Wednesday for the first time since being diagnosed with mononucleosis ahead of the team’s second game of the regular season.

Head coach Adam Gase said at a Thursday press conference that the quarterback looked good in his return to the practice field and that he took most of the first-team reps during drills. Those things point toward a desire to get him back in the lineup against the Eagles this Sunday, but the team’s desire isn’t the only thing at play in the decision.

Darnold is headed for more tests on Friday and will be looking to make sure that his spleen is not at a higher risk of rupturing as a result of the bout with mono.

“Everything looked normal, but it’s all going to be about the test results,” Gase said of Darnold’s chances of playing this weekend.

Luke Falk will start if the Jets don’t get the results they’re hoping to get from the next round of tests.