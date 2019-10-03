Brandin Cooks being evaluated for a concussion

Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks was taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a possible concussion.

Cooks was injured on a huge 29-yard catch behind Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin on a third-and-8 in the fourth quarter. Griffin landed hard on Cooks as his head appeared to land hard on the turf. He was taken to the locker room shortly after leaving the field for further evaluation.

The catch was Cooks’ only reception of the night for Los Angeles, but he also added a 27-yard run on an end-around earlier in the second half.