Brian Burns snags defensive rookie of the month

Getty Images

The Panthers had some ups and downs during the first month of the 2019 season, but a couple of their ups resulted in monthly awards from the NFL.

Running back Christian McCaffrey was named the NFC’s offensive player of the month and first-round pick Brian Burns has been named the league’s defensive rookie of the month.

Burns was the 16th pick of this year’s draft because Carolina believed he could boost their pass rush. The first month of the season has lived up to those hopes. Burns has had at least two quarterback hits in each of the Panthers’ first four games and he’s picked up 2.5 sacks in the last three weeks.

Burns also has 11 tackles and two tackles for loss for a 2-2 Panthers team that will host the Jaguars this weekend.