Buccaneers get several players back on field Thursday

The Buccaneers were missing several players at Wednesday’s practice, but most of them were back in action on Thursday.

A big name in that group is linebacker Shaq Barrett, who was listed with a groin injury when he sat out on Wednesday. Barrett returned as a limited participant as the team continued preparing to face the Saints.

That’s good news for the Bucs defense as Barrett was also named the NFC defensive player of the month on Thursday in recognition of the spectacular run he’s been on to open the season.

The offense got some good news as well. Wide receiver Chris Godwin (hip), right tackle Demar Dotson (calf), center Ryan Jensen (back) and wide receiver Breshad Perriman (hamstring) all returned to work after taking Wednesday off. They were all limited while linebacker Devin White (knee) moved from limited to full participation in what appears to be further sign that he’ll be back in action after missing the last two games.