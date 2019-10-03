Case Keenum returns to practice

Getty Images

Quarterback Case Keenum started the first four games of the season for Washington, but the team is openly reconsidering their plans for the starting lineup heading into this Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Keenum has not played well in either of the last two games and he was benched in favor of first-round pick Case Keenum in last Sunday’s loss to the Giants. Keenum has also been dealing with a foot injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday.

That foot injury was cited by head coach Jay Gruden as one of the issues that led to Keenum’s benching. Keenum said this week that it was no excuse for his play, however.

“I gotta make those throws whether I’m hurting or not,” Keenum said, via the team’s website. “Everybody plays hurt, and this league and my team counts on me to make those throws and those are game-changing throws that you want back.”

Keenum doesn’t feel his foot kept him from making those plays and it did not keep him from practicing on Thursday. Haskins and Colt McCoy also took part in the session, which gives Gruden a chance to see all three quarterback options before making his call about this weekend.