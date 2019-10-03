Chiefs activate Morris Claiborne

Getty Images

The Chiefs will have a little more depth available at cornerback this week.

The team announced on Thursday that they have activated cornerback Morris Claiborne. Claiborne served a four-game suspension to open the season and the Chiefs had a roster exemption once he became eligible to return to action this week.

Claiborne signed with the Chiefs this offseason after spending the last two years with the Jets. He had 100 tackles and three interceptions while starting all 30 games he played for the team.

Charvarius Ward, Bashaud Breeland and Kendall Fuller have been the cornerbacks for the Chiefs through the first quarter of the season.

The Chiefs released guard Jeff Allen in a corresponding move. Allen played eight offensive snaps and 25 special teams snaps for the team this season.