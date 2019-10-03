Colts get T.Y. Hilton back at practice

Getty Images

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton‘s trending in the right direction health-wise with Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs getting closer.

Hilton returned to practice with the team on Thursday. Hilton has been dealing with a quad injury for a few weeks and has been out since tweaking it during Week Three.

The Colts have a bye in Week Six and Hilton would get an extended stretch to recover if he doesn’t play this weekend, which head coach Frank Reich said was a consideration about their plan for Hilton against Kansas City.

“It’s always a factor, but every game is so critical,” Reich said, via the team’s website. “Obviously this game is really important to us so we’ll weigh all of that as we go.”

Wide receiver Parris Campbell (abdominal), safety Clayton Geathers (concussion) and running back Marlon Mack (ankle) all remained out of practice for Indianapolis.