D.J. Fluker doubtful to return with hamstring injury

Getty Images

Seahawks right guard D.J. Fluker is doubtful to return to Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams after sustaining a hamstring injury in the first quarter.

Fluker was on the field for two drives for Seattle before being sidelined with the injury.

Fluker was replaced by Jamarco Jones at right guard for Seattle’s final drive of the first quarter. Jones is getting his first regular season action on the offensive line after missing all of his rookie season with a knee injury. His three appearances so far this season have come on special teams units only.

Backup guard/center Ethan Pocic is inactive due to a mid-back injury, which would leave center Joey Hunt and tackle George Fant as the remaining reserve offensive lineman available to Seattle.