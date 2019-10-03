Dan Quinn talks around job security question

Getty Images

Whether you’re actually on a seat that is increasing in temperature or not, it’s never a good sign when an NFL coach is asked about his job security.

Because even if he’s not about to get fired, it at least means things aren’t going well at that moment.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Falcons coach Dan Quinn was asked Wednesday about his status.

“I honestly work on how our team improves,” Quinn replied. “I spend most of my time thinking that way. How can we do it better? How can we tweak this? How can we work that? How do we feature the guys in the best way?

“Any time that I would spend away from that, would be 100 percent not productive for me. I’ve always coached to win. That’s what I end up doing. That’s where I focus all of my time and attention.”

The Falcons are 1-3 this season, after last year’s disappointing 7-9 finish.

But Quinn’s record is 37-31 overall, so he may still have some degree of goodwill banked up with owner Arthur Blank — whose opinion is the only one that matters.