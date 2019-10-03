David Njoku: “Lucky to be alive” after landing on head

Getty Images

Browns tight end David Njoku anticipates coming off injured reserve, after deciding not to have surgery on his broken wrist.

But he’s even more grateful he can consider coming back.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Njoku said he was “lucky to be alive” after landing on his head against the Jets.

Njoku was placed in the concussion protocol after a hit from Jets cornerback Nate Hairston upended him and he landed on his head. He referred to it as a “cheap shot.” He said he’s been cleared from the concussion protocol, and is excited to return as soon as his wrist heals.

Njoku would be eligible to return Nov. 24. against the Dolphins.