Demario Davis ditches “Man of God” headband after $7,017 fine

Although the NFL has significantly relaxed its sphincter when it comes to footwear, the league continues to apply very strict rules and regulations when it comes to headwear.

Saints linebacker Demario Davis learned that lesson the hard way in Week Three. His decision to wear a “Man of God” headband resulted in a $7,017 fine. Davis didn’t know that a fine could happen for something like that.

Via the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Davis publicly pondered wearing it again for Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys, but decided not to assume a doubling of the fine for a second offense.

Photos from Week One and Two show that Davis wore the headband. The league apparently didn’t notice.

The NFL prohibits “personal message” on uniforms, and the league and the NFL Players Association have agreed that a first offense will result in the highly-specific fine amount.

“I don’t think a lot of people were aware of the policy that was in place — I wasn’t even fully aware of it,” Davis said Wednesday, via the Times-Picayune. “I just wanted to put it out and just kind of help fans who care about the game understand a more intricate part of the game. . . .

“Of course you don’t want to be fined. Nobody wants to lose money but I think any time that the conversation about God is brought up, especially in these times, I think it’s always a positive or silver lining. If he can get glory from it, I think he can get glory from it whether I personally wear the headband or don’t wear the headband. He’s always gonna be in control of the whole situation. We’re still all good.”

Davis hopes to sell “Man of God” headbands and donate the proceeds to charity.

“I’m hoping to put it out where fans can wear it, and I can wear it through them,” Davis said.