Despite fumble, Chiefs still trust Mecole Hardman returning kicks

Chiefs rookie receiver Mecole Hardman has shared kick return duties with De'Anthony Thomas this season, and that won’t change despite Hardman’s fumble on a kickoff return on Sunday in Detroit.

Kansas City special teams coordinator Dave Toub compared Hardman’s playmaking ability to Tyreek Hill‘s, and said he wouldn’t give up on Hill after a fumble so he won’t give up on Hardman either.

“We’ve got to get Mecole back out there,” Toub said, via ESPN. “The last time we had a turnover, a giveaway, was 2016. It’s been a long time. That was Tyreek. He put one on the ground and two plays later he ran one back for a touchdown, same game.”

The 21-year-old Hardman still has plenty to learn, but he’s a big-play threat whom the Chiefs view as a difference-maker, both on offense and on special teams. They’ll keep giving him the opportunity to make plays.