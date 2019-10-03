Devin McCourty is the AFC’s defensive player of the month

Getty Images

The Patriots defense has had a brilliant start to the 2019 season and one of the unit’s longtime stalwarts has been named the AFC’s defensive player of the month.

Safety Devin McCourty got the nod from the NFL on Thursday.

McCourty intercepted a pass in each of the Patriots’ four September wins to help spearhead an effort that saw the team allow 13 points to opposing offenses. The only touchdown in that total came on the ground and the Patriots have allowed the third-least passing yards so far this season.

In addition to his four interceptions, McCourty also made 13 tackles and knocked away five passes in September.