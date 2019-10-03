Duane Brown active for Seahawks, Taylor Rapp out for Rams

Getty Images

For a Thursday night game, both the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks enter tonight’s NFC West showdown quite healthy.

Linebacker Bryce Hager was ruled out for the Rams on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury and safety Taylor Rapp was doubtful to play due to a hamstring injury. Both are inactive for the Rams against the Seahawks.

Meanwhile, Duane Brown was listed as questionable to play for Seattle due to a biceps issue sustained 11 days ago against the New Orleans Saints. But Brown played every snap on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals and was expected to be available for Thursday night. Backup center/guard Ethan Pocic was the only injury scratch for Seattle as he continues to deal with a mid-back injury that has sidelined him for three games.

Running back Rashaad Penny returns to the lineup for Seattle after missing the last two games with a hamstring strain.

Seattle’s top two draft picks – defensive end L.J. Collier and safety Marquise Blair – are healthy scratches. Rookie wide receivers John Ursua and Gary Jennings, cornerback Akeem King and safety Adrian Colbert round out the Seahawks’ inactives.

The Rams will be without Hager, Rapp, wide receiver Nsimba Walker, cornerback David Long, center Coleman Shelton, tackle Bobby Evans, and linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.