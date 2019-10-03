Gardner Minshew named September’s top offensive rookie

Getty Images

The Jaguars didn’t plan on having Gardner Minshew playing quarterback for them in September, but a hit on Nick Foles meant that the sixth-round pick found himself in the spotlight.

It wasn’t the plan, but it has worked out pretty well for the Jaguars. Minshew went 84-of-121 for 905 yards, seven touchdowns and an interception while helping the Jaguars to a 2-2 start this season. The last of those four games saw Minshew lead the team to a comeback win in Denver.

The NFL announced on Thursday that Minshew has been named the league’s offensive rookie of the month.

With Foles out for at least another five weeks, Minshew will have time to build on his burgeoning legend and the Jaguars will have time to cash in on it. The team is selling a ticket package that comes with a bandana and fake mustache that will allow the purchasers to dress like Minshew on Halloween or any other point in October.