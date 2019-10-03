Greg Zuerlein misses 44-yard field goal as Seahawks hold on for 30-29 win over Rams

Getty Images

Greg Zuerlein‘s game-winning 44-yard field goal try with 15 seconds remaining sailed just outside the right upright as the Seattle Seahawks held on to beat the Los Angeles Rams 30-29 in a wild NFC West matchup Thursday night.

Russell Wilson threw for 268 yards and four touchdowns and Tedric Thompson intercepted a pass that went through the hands of tight end Gerald Everett with just over two minutes to play that had appeared to seal the deal. However, the Rams held Seattle from getting the first down they needed to run out the clock and the Rams got one more chance.

Jared Goff picked apart the Seahawks defense in moving from his own 7-yard line to the Seattle 26 in just 90 seconds. But a delay of game penalty proved critical as a lost five yards may have been enough to swing a missed field goal to a made one.

Goff threw for 395 yards and a touchdown for the Rams and Todd Gurley found the end zone twice on 51 yards rushing, but Seattle did just enough to hold on.

The Rams got and early jump on Seattle but didn’t fully capitalize on early opportunities.

After a holding call against Mike Iupati backed the Seahawks up, Jaron Brown was stripped by Nickell Robey-Coleman and recovered by Marcus Peters to give the Rams an early turnover. The Rams took over at the Seattle 33-yard line but a three-and-out led to a 47-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein to give L.A. an early 3-0 lead.

A short Seattle drive set up another scoring chance to the Rams, but a 10-play, 55-yard drive from the Rams stalled at the Seattle 14 and a 32-yard Zuerlein field goal made it a 6-0 game.

The Seahawks’ offense then found its footing. A 38-yard strike to Will Dissly and a ridiculous 13-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett gave Seattle a 7-6 lead. Two possessions later, Wilson aired out a 40-yard touchdown pass behind the Rams defense to DK Metcalf as Seattle took a 14-6 lead midway through the second quarter.

The Rams marched into the Seattle red zone only to have a Todd Gurley fumble thwart a scoring opportunity. But Seattle couldn’t capitalize either, failing to pick up a third-and-1 at the Rams’ 30-yard line and settling for a 48-yard field goal try from Jason Myers that missed wide right.

The Rams quickly capitalized on the strong field position, moving 62 yards in eight plays with the benefit of a roughing the passing call against Ziggy Ansah before Goff connected with Cooper Kupp for a 9-yard touchdown with six seconds left to close the gap to 14-13 at the break.

Everett caught seven passes for 136 yards and Kupp caught nine passes for 117 yards and a touchdown for Los Angeles.

The surge continued to open the second half as Los Angeles took the lead on an 8-yard touchdown run from Gurley to cap a 75-yard drive that took less than three minutes.

After the Rams were pinned back at their own 1-yard line following a punt, Seattle took over at the Rams 47-yard line and made good use of the field position. Wilson hit David Moore for a 10-yard touchdown on a screen as Moore juked past Marcus Peters to put Seattle back on top 21-20.

The Seahawks continued to get sliced about by the Rams offense. An end-around from Brandin Cooks went for 27 yards, Seattle lost Gerald Everett in coverage and he broke tackles down to the 1-yard before Gurley scored his second touchdown of the game to retake the lead. However, a quarterback draw from Jared Goff was stopped shy of the goal line on the two-point conversion attempt as Los Angeles took a 26-21 lead.

The two teams traded field goals – a 42-yarder from Myers and a 36-yard kick from Zuerlein – to push the score to 29-24 with just over nine minutes to play.

A nearly seven-minute drive gave Seattle the lead once again with the help of a questionable roughing the passer call on Clay Matthews for a hit on Wilson. A fourth-and-goal pass from Wilson to Carson was nearly dropped as Carson bobbled the wide open catch before reeling it in for a 5-yard touchdown that gave Seattle a 30-29 lead with 2:28 remaining. A two-point conversion attempt to make it a three-point game wasn’t hauled in by Metcalf.

Carson rushed for 118 yards on 27 carries for Seattle.

Thompson’s interception with 2:08 remaining seemed to be enough to get the win but Seattle couldn’t get the necessary first down and had to sweat out the finish.