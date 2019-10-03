James Washington trying to stay positive despite slow start

Getty Images

One of the questions around the Steelers this offseason was who would step into the No. 2 receiver role with JuJu Smith-Schuster taking a step up the depth chart following Antonio Brown’s departure.

Donte Moncrief and James Washington were two of the names in that mix, but neither has really filled the void. Moncrief squandered his chance by dropping a slew of passes in the first two weeks of the season and has barely played the last two weeks.

Washington has remained in the lineup and played almost 70 percent of the offensive snaps, but he has just six catches for 88 yards to show for his time on the field.

“I just have got to stay positive and make the plays that come my way. . . . It’ll happen,” Washington said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Just stay confident in everybody on this team and trust that everything that happens, happens for a reason.”

There was a feeling that Mason Rudolph taking over the starting job would mean good things for Washington as the 2018 draft picks played together at Oklahoma State. Washington has two catches for 14 yards on six targets in Rudolph’s two starts, although that doesn’t seem to have shaken his fate that his day will come.