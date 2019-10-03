Jamie Gillan, Thomas Morstead are the special teams players of the month

Getty Images

The Saints have taken on a different look since quarterback Drew Brees injured his thumb in Week Two and playing the field position game has been a big part of the new approach they’re taking.

Punter Thomas Morstead has helped make that a winning approach the last two weeks. Morstead has put 6-of-10 punts inside the 20-yard-line in two straight wins that allowed the Saints to leave September with a 3-1 record.

Morstead has dropped 11-of-17 punts inside the 20 overall and he’s posted a net average of 44.8 yards per kick. That was enough for the NFL to name him as the NFC’s special teams player of the month for September.

Another punter took the AFC honors. Browns rookie Jamie Gillan took the honors in that conference.

The Scottish Hammer has a net average of 40.6 yards per kick and he’s put 11-of-20 inside the 20 while drawing 10 fair catches from opposing returners.