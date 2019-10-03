Jarvis Landry remains in concussion protocol

Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry had a great day for most of last Sunday’s win over the Ravens.

Landry had eight catches for 167 yards while the Browns were making their way to a 40-25 victory, but he wasn’t on the field for the final stages of the game. Landry suffered a concussion and the injury leaves him with a cloudy outlook for Monday night’s game against the 49ers.

Head coach Freddie Kitches said on Thursday that Landry remains in the concussion protocol. Playing Monday gives Landry an extra day to get cleared, but the nature of head injuries makes it all but impossible to predict which way things will go over the weekend.

Kitchens also said that cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams are day-to-day with the hamstring injuries that kept them from playing in either of the team’s last two games.