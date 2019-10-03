JuJu Smith-Schuster expected to play with injured toe

Getty Images

Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster injured his toe in Monday night’s victory over Cincinnati, but the team expects him to play Sunday.

“JuJu got a little banged up early in that ball game last week,” offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “We held him a little bit today. Held him yesterday. Don’t have any feeling like he wouldn’t be back with us, but he gutted it out, and I was really proud of him.”

It probably explains why Smith-Schuster made only three catches for 15 yards against the Bengals.

Smith-Schuster did not practice Wednesday or Thursday.

For the season, Smith-Schuster has 17 catches for 258 yards and a touchdown.