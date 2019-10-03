Kyle Allen calls his fumbles “unacceptable”

Getty Images

Kyle Allen‘s getting most of the big things right for the Panthers, in that he hasn’t lost a start.

But he knows that if he continues to fumble at his current pace, that won’t last.

Allen has fumbled on the first possession in each of the last two games, and has lost four fumbles (of his five total) in his two starts in relief of Cam Newton this season.

“For me it’s unacceptable, and I can’t put the team in a position like that if we want to win games,” Allen said, via the Associated Press. “So I take that to hear and I’m working to get better.”

Allen said there are a number of issues, but didn’t want to get into too many specifics about the work he’s done in practice to improve his ball security.

“He’s aware of it,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. “It’s a couple of things that happen in the game that you have to give credit to the guy rushing him as well. J.J. Watt is a pretty spectacular guy who made a pretty doggone big-time play.”

Rivera has said that Newton will return to the starting lineup as soon as he’s healthy, but no one knows when that will be, so they need to get Allen to take better care of the ball.