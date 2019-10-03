Landlord accuses Antonio Brown of failing to cooperate with deposition process

Getty Images

When the NFL decides to finally interview receiver Antonio Brown in its ongoing Personal Conduct Policy investigation, it may not be happy with his cooperation or lack thereof.

According to TheBlast.com, the landlord suing Brown for damage to a Miami apartment has filed paperwork in court complaining about Brown’s performance at his September 24 deposition session.

Brown allegedly was “extremely noncompliant and flagrantly disorderly” while testifying under oath. The leasing company’s lawyers contend that Brown’s behavior was “shameful,” and that he should be required to sit for another deposition.

Brown allegedly showed up 30 minutes late for the deposition, and the landlord contends that he refused to “answer the most routine of questions.”

Courts presiding over civil cases have broad power to sanction litigants and witnesses for failure to cooperate with the litigation process, and judges often react strongly and negatively to actual or perceived affronts to the system. The transcript and video (assuming there is one) of Brown’s testimony likely will either corroborate these claims, or it won’t.

From the moment the NFL launched its current investigation into Brown, I’ve been concerned that he will not be a good witness when interviewed by the league, especially if he feels pressured or challenged. And that would quickly make him into what he has been on many occasions this year: His own worst enemy.