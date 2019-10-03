Matt Barkley feeling comfortable and playing free

Getty Images

Matt Barkley signed with the Bills at the end of October 2018 and he made his first start at quarterback less than two weeks later.

Barkley’s limited time in the offense didn’t prove to be a major obstacle to success. The Bills throttled the Jets 41-10 with Barkley going 15-of-25 for 232 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

With Josh Allen in the concussion protocol, Barkley may be closing in on another start this weekend. He said on Wednesday that he’s feeling a lot better prepared to fill that role against the Titans than he did against the Jets last year.

“I think this is the most comfortable I’ve felt with an offense at this point and I’m playing free really,” Barkley said, via the team’s website. “I’m taking what the defense gives me. Taking shots when I have to, but when it’s smart to, not really forcing anything.”

Allen was limited in practice on Wednesday, so he may wind up playing this weekend. If not, Barkley will get a chance to show what he can do as a starter with a full grasp of the offense.