Posted by Mike Florio on October 3, 2019, 4:12 PM EDT
A day after his failure to show up for work sparked plenty of speculation about receiver Stefon Diggs‘ future in Minnesota, his presence at practice (and comments to the media) sparked plenty more.

His head coach opted to add no fuel to the fire. Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Mike Zimmer declined to discuss the Diggs situation, calling it an “internal matter.”

As to whether Diggs will play against the Giants on Sunday, Zimmer said (via Chad Graff of TheAthletic.com), “We’ll see.”

Reporters saw Diggs catching passes at the end of Thursday’s practice not from quarterbacks Kirk Cousins or Sean Mannion. Instead, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, it was practice-squad quarterback Jake Browning throwing to Diggs.

Trade speculation regarding Diggs has swirled for days, and Diggs did nothing to dispel it on Thursday. The Vikings reportedly have no plans to trade Diggs, but it feels like the situation simply isn’t sustainable — especially if someone makes the Vikings a viable offer for Diggs.

As explained here last week, the dramatic change in Minnesota’s offense makes Diggs a luxury the Vikings can’t afford. The problem is that depth behind Diggs and fellow starter Adam Thielen is thin.

32 responses to “Mike Zimmer declines to talk about Stefon Diggs situation, calling it an “internal matter”

  1. How is the possibility of trading a guy internal? The idea of a trade takes more than one team making it not an internal matter.

  4. Diggs is my favorite player on the Vikings and I will be mad if they trade him for anything. I don’t care if it’s 2 first round picks.

  5. The knee-jerk response to Diggs being unhappy is that he doesn’t like that he isn’t getting enough targets in the new run-oriented offense, but he has been happy since OTAs. He was unhappy before he even got a chance to see what kind of opportunities he got in this offense. I think his disillusion is with the fact that he sees himself as a number one receiver but Adam Thielen keeps getting more targets and putting up bigger numbers. He wants to go to a team where he can be the clear #1.

    Reminds me a lot of another guy with the same first name from around here about 20 years ago: Stephon Marbury. Marbury wanted to leave the Timberwolves because he wanted to be the highest paid player on the team but it was impossible because the NBA limited the amount a player could make after Kevin Garnett signed his big contract. What looked like a beautiful partnership was blown up and ruined a team because of one player’s ego. Look like it’s happening again.

  6. How do you turn an NFC Championship game team into a mess like this? Refuse to call your NFC Championship game QB the starter after every single game all year long, give an overrated QB way too much money and crown him the team’s savior. He’s not good and the team knows it. This downward spiral has been dizzying

  7. If I were the Vikes I’d call the Chiefs, Saints, Rams, Packers and Eagles and say, “convince me not to send him to the Patriots.’

  12. Don’t trade him. His issue is with Cousins and the game plan. Get rid of Cousins after the season (somehow) and keep Diggs

  14. What is it about WR’s lately?? Diggs in the past seemed to be humble and respectful of the opportunity he has been given in the NFL. Now his is acting like a spoiled brat…….kind of like A Brown, Ocho Cinco, Terrell Owens, ect. WTH is going on???

    Regardless if he wants to play cry baby games, he can take his helmet (if he leaves it on) and walk. I am done with NFL divas.

  16. I think Sean Salisbury and Sage Rosenfels were my favorite Viking QBs. Don’t those sound like a couple of Shakespeare characters? Rosenfels and Salisbury.

  17. firerogergoodell says:
    October 3, 2019 at 4:23 pm
    Diggs is my favorite player on the Vikings and I will be mad if they trade him for anything. I don’t care if it’s 2 first round picks.

    ——————

    Don’t worry, it won’t be.

  18. Some people can’t handle being called out for taking off their helmet after a TD, fumble at the end of a 40 yard gain
    . Not enough effort to stop an INT. Too small injury prone immature. What is the alternative? He carries 9 mil in dead cap space the 21 million the next year. It makes no sense. Who will replace him? Unless you can get Chris Samuel and a # 1 from the Skins and a WR why do it? It has no logic and that means Spielman probably will.

  21. Can’t blame Diggs. I’m sure he wants to win a Super Bowl, and he knows that window won’t even open a crack for the Vikings anytime in the next 5 to 7 years. The horrible Cousins contract has set them back at least that far

  23. As a Vikings fan, I’m pretty much done with the Cousins experiment. The problem is that his contract is not done and he’s a Viking through the end of the 2020 season. If I’m Rick, I’m talking to the Wilfs about trading everyone not in the plans for 2021 for draft picks and high ceiling developmental players… I’d invest very little cap space into 2020 knowing it carries over to 2021.

    and I’m probably trading Diggs too if he wants out. I’d use my picks to trade up and draft Cousin’s replacement this spring and let him sit behind KC for a year and then take over in 2021… use the cap savings to fill the holes around him.

    This team is not going anywhere with Cousins at the helm.

  25. If Daniel Jones outplays Kirk on Sunday and Giants win… well then this Vikes stuff is gonna get even MORE entertaining…Minnesota hasn’t seen this level riches being squandered since Latrell Spreewell….

  28. If they trade this young and extremely talented receiver, they will lose whatever remainder of the fanbase that they have. It makes ZERO sense to trade him, that is, if they still believe they are a contender. Sure, lets trade Diggs and then contend for a playoff spot despite a passing game that is already struggling. I’m sure trading Diggs will fix all of that!

    If they trade him, TRADE THEM ALL and TANK FOR TREVOR! Fire Zim after you FIRE SPIELMAN!

  30. Get 2 x 1st round draft picks and the signing bonus back and good riddance. If Diggs thinks the grass is greener on the other side- be it! The team has done wonders for him and if he thinks another team will bow to him, he has another thing coming.

  32. Diggs in the past seemed to be humble and respectful of the opportunity he has been given in the NFL. Now his is acting like a spoiled brat

    ++++++

    Sorry but Diggs always had this potential. Humble he is not.

